Tuisue claims no change in FRU amid corruption allegations

Flying Fijians forward Albert Tuisue [Source: Planetrugby]

Flying Fijians forward Albert Tuisue has claimed that there has been no change at the Fiji Rugby Union despite the appointment of a new board.

In a recent interview between Flying Fijians senior players and FBC Sports, Tuisue expressed disappointment over unfulfilled promises made last year.

He expressed that despite promises of reform, the new board is no different from its predecessor.

“Yeah, I think it’s still the same. You know, they may tell something, but they never did.”

He added that the statement they released after Former Captain Waisea Nayacalevu’s interview with Daily Mail UK was not what they discussed in Taveuni during world cup preparation.

Meanwhile FRU will not be commenting on the matter for now as an internal investigation is currently being made.