Training under Seruvakula is no easy feat: Tabakaucoro

SportsWorld Fijian Under-20 flyhalf Anare Tabakaucoro admits that training under coach Senirusi Seruvakula is no easy task.

Tabakaucoro, who was part of the Queen Victoria School Under-18 Deans-winning team last year, also trained under Seruvakula during that time.

The former QVS student says that, like any other coach, Seruvakula maintains strict standards that players must meet, and living up to those expectations is challenging.

“We know his style of coaching from QVS, and he has brought that to our U20 squad. Sometimes he pushes us hard, but training with him has been great. He doesn’t treat us like his former school players; when we’re here, we are all on the same level as everyone else in the U20 squad.”

He adds that despite already knowing and training under the coach before joining the Under-20 squad, he understands that securing a spot in the matchday 23 will be no easy task, and he will need to work twice as hard to earn his selection.

The side are currently preparing for the Oceania Rugby Under-20 Challenge, which will be held in New Zealand next month.