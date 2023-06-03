Thriller in Marama U-19 semifinals

Suva Under 19 team after beating Namosi

It will be a Suva and Nadi Under-19 final in the ANZ Marama Championship.

Both semifinals went down to the wire at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

Suva managed to beat Namosi 15-10 in a sudden death semifinal thriller.

Article continues after advertisement

Both sides were locked at 10-all at fulltime before Suva scored in the second spell of extra time.

In another U-19 semifinal, Nadi defeated Yasawa 5-nil in another closely contested match.

The main Marama Championship semifinals sees Namosi taking on Yasawa and Navosa against Suva.