Thriller in Marama U-19 semifinals

Suva Under 19 team after beating Namosi
It will be a Suva and Nadi Under-19 final in the ANZ Marama Championship.
Both semifinals went down to the wire at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.
Suva managed to beat Namosi 15-10 in a sudden death semifinal thriller.
Both sides were locked at 10-all at fulltime before Suva scored in the second spell of extra time.
In another U-19 semifinal, Nadi defeated Yasawa 5-nil in another closely contested match.
The main Marama Championship semifinals sees Namosi taking on Yasawa and Navosa against Suva.
