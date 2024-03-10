They really went after that game: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne believes the win against the Crusaders was deserved as his team really went after the game.

Byrne describes it as a tough game, with both teams struggling to find their rhythm, but winning eased all the tension.

“Full credit to them because we came in at half time and I know this is our home but we were still struggling and then we came out in the second half and went after the game and that’s what we asked to do to go after the game and every single player responded and I’m so proud of them.”

Byrne says tomorrow they will start with their preparations towards their next match.

They will go against Chiefs at at 6.30pm on Saturday at FMG Stadium Waikato.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.