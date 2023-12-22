Team culture vital for Mather

New Fiji Rugby Union General Manager High Performance, BJ Mather plans.

New Fiji Rugby Union General Manager High Performance, BJ Mather plans to integrate the 7s and 15s program together.

He says this is vital for the High Performance rather than having individual programs.

Mather believes if they can create a strong unit and team together then they can continue to be successful.

Article continues after advertisement

The Englishman says former Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui started something the current FRU team can continue.

‘I think the key thing really is we talking about an evolution of what Simon (Raiwalui) and the team have put in place rather than any sort of evolution of the work, you know Simon built the team culture just not within but within the whole organization that’s something we’ll try to build on and improve a little bit’.

The success of the Flying Fijians at the World Cup and then our Fijiana at the World 15s competition are really special and some of the highlights of 2023.

Meanwhile, the first international outing for Fiji Rugby next year is the Perth 7s in January.