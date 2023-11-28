Tawake named in Chiefs squad

Bitila Tawake [File Photo]
Former Fijiana Drua skipper Bitila Tawake has been named in the Chiefs Manawa squad for the 2024 Super Rugby Aupiki competition.
Tawake led the Drua to a historic victory in their inaugural season in the Super W competition in 2022.
She will pack down in the forwards alongside Fiji-born Black Ferns prop Tanya Kalounivale.
Chiefs coach Crystal Kaua says she has selected a team that by nature plays to their DNA – brutal and beautiful.
She says every player brings their unique piece to the team’s puzzle and there will be no lack of edge and weekly selection will be tough.
