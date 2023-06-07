Tavatavanawai and Moana Pasifika wishes Drua well

[Source: Moana Pasifika/ Facebook]

Fiji-born winger Timoci Tavatavanawai and his Moana Pasifika team wishes the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua the very best ahead of their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal match against the Crusaders on Saturday.

Tavatavanawai and Moana coach Aaron Mauger spoke in a video message for the Drua.

The big Fijian winger says the Drua are in their prayers.

“To all our Drua brothers and officials, from the Moana Pasifika team, captain and coaches we’d like to wish you all the best for your quarterfinal match, we pray that you’ll go out there and execute what you have been taught.”

Moana Pasifika coach Mauger says they’d have love to be on the field with the Drua and celebrate the historical achievement with them.

However, Mauger says they’re grateful of this moment and are happy for the Drua.

The Drua face the Crusaders at 7:05pm on Saturday and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.