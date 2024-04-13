Tailevu faces uphill battle

[Source: Tailevu Rugby Football Union/ Facebook]

Tailevu faces an uphill battle to improve its ranking in the Skipper Cup points table when it faces Nadi this afternoon.

Both teams have two games at hand, having played only five games each.

Tailevu are sitting on sixth spot on the points table while Nadi are currently ranked third.

A win for Tailevu could see them overtake Lautoka into fifth place with only one point separating them.

Tailevu will host Nadi at 3pm today at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

In other round seven games today at the same time, Suva takes on Nadroga in the top-of-the-table clash at Lawaqa Park, Naitasiri takes on Namosi at Thompson Park, Lautoka faces Yasawa at Churchill Park and Ba hosts Macuata at Vinod Patel Park.

You can catch the live commentary of the Tailevu versus Nadi match on Radio Fiji One.