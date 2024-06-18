Suva youngsters stepping up

[Source: Suva Rugby Union/ Facebook]

A few young FMF Suva players have really stepped up in this year’s Skipper Cup.

Some of the players include center Iosefo Namoce and hooker Joeli Nainoca.

Namoce and Nainoca are expected to start again for the defending champs when they play Nadroga in the final this weekend.

Suva captain Mosese Naiova is thankful for their Under 20 players who are now starting to step up.

“In our lineouts we need to go back and improve on it but I’d like to thank our development players from the U20s that have put their hands up since most of our senior players are down injured and most have gone.”

The Skipper Cup and ANZ Marama Cup plus the Under 20 finals will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori this weekend.

Finals will start at 9am with the Marama U20 between Suva and Nadi at 9am, before Namosi faces Suva in the senior final at 11am.

Nadroga meet Naitasiri in the Under-20 Skipper final at 1pm, while the Skipper Cup grand final between Nadroga and Suva starts at 3pm.

You can watch the senior Marama Cup final on FBC TV and Skipper Cup senior team final on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, tickets will be on sale from tomorrow at the Nausori Town Council.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12.