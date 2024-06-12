Suva puts aside reigning champions’ mentality

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The FMF Suva Rugby team knows there is not easy route in the Skipper Cup as it prepares for the semi-final against Nadi on Saturday.

The two teams met in the competition’s final last year, where Suva won 16-3.

Coach Solomone Nute says the have put the past results behind them and the only focus is now on the matches that lie ahead.

“Even though we were champions last year but this year it’s a different mode now, all teams are preparing now and for us we are preparing well from two days ago and today and we are focussed on playing against Nadi this Saturday.”

He adds that training under the scorching heat is tough, but the team knows there’s no easy path to glory.

Nute says team is setting aside their reigning champs title and going in knowing that every other team has prepared just as well as they have.

Suva takes on Nadi at 1pm and Nadroga and Naitasiri will clash at 3pm on Saturday.

You can watch both matches LIVE on FBC Sports.