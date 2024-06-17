Stallions out to end seven year drought

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Nadroga is out to end its Skipper Cup drought this weekend following their 21-17 win over Naitasiri in the semifinal in Nausori on the weekend.

The last time Nadroga won the title was in 2017, however, this weekend they’ll face defending champions Suva.

Suva denied Nadroga twice in the final since then, first in 2018 and again in 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

The capital city side made one of the greatest comeback in Skipper Cup history in the 2018 final at the HFC Bank Stadium before beating them at the same venue 34-26 a year later.

Nadroga veteran fly half and former Suva rep Ratu Meli Kurisaru who kicked three conversions when they beat Suva in the final at the Stadium 17-12 in 2016 says they’ll give their all.

“We’re not putting on top at that level, Suva is a big team too but hopefully it’ll be a tough game but we’ll wait for the outcome, we will come out in numbers to play with Suva and hopefully win the game.”

The Skipper Cup senior and Under 20 plus the the ANZ Marama Championship finals will be held on Saturday with the venue to be confirmed by the Fiji Rugby Union.

It will be a Suva and Namosi final in the Marama while Nadroga plays Naitasiri for the U20 title.