Sowakula at eight for Chiefs

Former national basketball rep Pita Gus Sowakula will be at number eight for the Chiefs when they play the Highlanders on Saturday.

The Chiefs have released their squad with Sowakula starting in the number eight jersey.

Young Kini Naholo will have to wait a little longer before making his Super Rugby debut for the Chiefs after missing out on selection.

The Chiefs will be without All Blacks captain Sam Cane and Atu Moli due to injuries.

Meanwhile, two Fijians have been named in the Highlanders side with Jona Nareki starting on the wing while All Blacks 7s star Vilimoni Koroi will make his debut if he comes off the bench.

Former Reds winger Kirisi Kuridrani and Tevita Nabura have been left out of the Highlanders round one team.akuila

The Highlanders will host the Chiefs at 6:05pm on Saturday while on Sunday the Blues play the Hurricanes at 3:05pm.