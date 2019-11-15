Slim chance of winning World 7s series title

The Fiji 7s side’s chances of winning the 2019/2020 World Series and being ranked number one for the Tokyo Olympic is slipping away.

This is after they failed to impress in Vancouver following their three losses.

Fiji was beaten by Canada in pool play before going down to New Zealand 5-17 in the quarterfinal and later thrashed by USA 40-14 in their fifth place semifinal today.

The national side will need to win all the four remaining tournaments and hope New Zealand and South Africa finishes eighth in those tournaments.

Meanwhile, a new champion will be crowned at the Vancouver 7s in Canada.

This is after defending champions South Africa was beaten by New Zealand 27-15.

The All Blacks 7s will now play Australia in the final.

The Vancouver 7s Cup final will be held at 1:28pm.