Sledgehammer confirmed for Drua

Eroni Sau [Source: Facebook]

It’s now official, the ‘Sledgehammer’ Eroni Sau will join the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne welcomes Sau and says this is a homecoming of sorts for the Yasawa man.

Byrne says Sau is very highly regarded in Fiji and internationally as a winger and centre, he’s fierce both in attack and defence.

Article continues after advertisement

The Drua coach believes the 33 year old is definitely a player who will excite the fans.

The Drua will play its first match of the season against Moana Pasifika on Saturday at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Next weekend, they take on the NSW Waratahs in the Super Round in Melbourne.

In round three, the Drua host their first home match of 2023 against the Crusaders at Churchill Park in Lautoka.



[Source: Fijian Drua]