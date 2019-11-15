Six Nations match postponed due to coronavirus concerns

The match between France and Ireland scheduled for Saturday is the latest Six Nations fixture to be postponed due to concerns over the COVID 19 outbreak.

This follows earlier decision to postpone England’s match against Italy becoming the second game to be called off after Ireland and Italy.

England leads the table on point’s difference from France, who failed in their Grand Slam bid with defeat by Scotland on Sunday.

Wales’ match against Scotland is still set to go ahead on Saturday.

The Women’s Six Nations fixture between Wales and Scotland has however been postponed after a Scottish player tested positive for the virus.

The decision to postpone England’s match in Italy was taken last week because of the worsening situation in the country, and on Sunday France announced a ban of gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

On Monday, the French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu announced the decision to postpone France’s final fixture after an agreement with the French Rugby Federation and tournament organisers.

England, France and Ireland remain in contention for the Six Nations title.