Six Fijians in Crusaders line-up

Jone Rova [Source: Crusaders]

22-year-old Jone Rova is set to debut for the Crusaders in round three of the Shop N Save Super Rugby this weekend against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

The Vusaratu villager of Natewa, Cakaudrove joins five other players in the Crusaders squad with links to Fiji, including All Blacks prop George Bower, Manasa Mataele, Sevu Reece, Levi Aumua and Chay Fihaki.

Flanker Tom Christie will mark his 50th Crusaders game at openside flanker, with Scott Barrett leading the team from the second row.

Article continues after advertisement

The Crusaders have yet to win a match in the opening two rounds of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific this year, losing to the Chiefs and Waratahs respectively.

The defending champions will arrive into the country tomorrow evening and will face the Fijian Drua at 1.05pm on Saturday at Churchill Park.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.



[Source: Crusaders/Facebook]