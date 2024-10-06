Six Fijians in All Blacks XV side

Kiniviliame Naholo, Emoni Narawa, Hoskins Sotutu, Isaiah Walker-Leawere, George Bower and Chay Fihaki

All Blacks XV head coach Clayton McMillan has named six players with Fijian heritage in the squad for the upcoming Northern Hemisphere tour.

George Bower, Isaiah Walker-Leawere, Hoskins Sotutu, Kiniviliame Naholo, Emoni Narawa, and Chay Fihaki have been included in the side.

The All Blacks XV will face Munster and Georgia during the tour next month, providing a platform for these players to showcase their talent on the international stage.