Six changes for Fiji Warriors against Tonga
March 9, 2020 6:10 pm
Six changes have been made to the Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors side for their World Rugby Pacific Challenge clash against Tonga A tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
Head Coach Kele Leawere says they have a few niggling injuries and it’s also important to give game time to other players and test different combinations.
Tight-head Prop Immanuel Naciva comes into the side alongside Joseva Nasaroa and hooker Lino Vasuinadi in the front-row.
Leawere has maintained his second row combination of Chris Minimbi, Anasa Qaranivalu and Vilive Miramira.
In the backline, Taniela Soqonawasaloa replaces Filimoni Savou and pairs up with Jonetani Vasurakauta in the midfield while Marika Vularewa starts ahead of Jiuta Wainiqolo who has been rested for the match.
Osea Waqa has been cleared from a knee injury and starts at full back.
Hooker Temesi Murivalu and utility back Alipate Waidilo will provide depth on the bench for the young Fijian Warriors side.
In the opening match at ANZ Stadium tomorrow, Junior Japan takes on Samoa A at 2.30pm before the Warriors face Tonga A at 5pm.
Fiji Warriors v Tonga A
Immanuel Naciva
Lino Vasuinadi
Joseva Nasaroa
Isoa Nasilasila
Chris Minimbi
Anasa Qaranivalu
Vilive Miramira
Josateki Tuituba
Simione Kuruvoli
Tuidraki Samusamuvodre
Epeli Momo
Taniela Soqonawasaloa
Jonetani Vasurakauta
Marika Vularewa
Osea Waqa
Reserves
Jone Naqiri
Temesi Murivalu
Apakuki Naivanawalu
Seeto Yabaki
Talatala Tokibau
Kitione Salawa
Taitusi Lilisinu
Alipate Waidilo