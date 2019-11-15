Six changes for Fiji Warriors against Tonga

Six changes have been made to the Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors side for their World Rugby Pacific Challenge clash against Tonga A tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Head Coach Kele Leawere says they have a few niggling injuries and it’s also important to give game time to other players and test different combinations.

Tight-head Prop Immanuel Naciva comes into the side alongside Joseva Nasaroa and hooker Lino Vasuinadi in the front-row.

Leawere has maintained his second row combination of Chris Minimbi, Anasa Qaranivalu and Vilive Miramira.

In the backline, Taniela Soqonawasaloa replaces Filimoni Savou and pairs up with Jonetani Vasurakauta in the midfield while Marika Vularewa starts ahead of Jiuta Wainiqolo who has been rested for the match.

Osea Waqa has been cleared from a knee injury and starts at full back.

Hooker Temesi Murivalu and utility back Alipate Waidilo will provide depth on the bench for the young Fijian Warriors side.

In the opening match at ANZ Stadium tomorrow, Junior Japan takes on Samoa A at 2.30pm before the Warriors face Tonga A at 5pm.

Fiji Warriors v Tonga A

Immanuel Naciva

Lino Vasuinadi

Joseva Nasaroa

Isoa Nasilasila

Chris Minimbi

Anasa Qaranivalu

Vilive Miramira

Josateki Tuituba

Simione Kuruvoli

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre

Epeli Momo

Taniela Soqonawasaloa

Jonetani Vasurakauta

Marika Vularewa

Osea Waqa

Reserves

Jone Naqiri

Temesi Murivalu

Apakuki Naivanawalu

Seeto Yabaki

Talatala Tokibau

Kitione Salawa

Taitusi Lilisinu

Alipate Waidilo