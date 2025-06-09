Sigatoka District School to honor rising rugby stars on Sports Achievements Wall

[Photo Supplied]

Sigatoka District School is set to celebrate its rugby legacy as two of its standout talents, Rupeni Raviyawa and James Tuituba, proudly return wearing their Junior All Blacks jerseys.

Raviyawa, from Nasama Village, Nadroga, with maternal links to Nasigatoka Village, now attends Feilding High School in Wellington, New Zealand.

Tuituba is the second SDS Rugby Academy alumnus to reach this milestone, reinforcing the Academy’s reputation for producing world-class talent.

Article continues after advertisement

Head of School Sevina Tove says the Academy has nurtured boys who are defying the odds, pursuing rugby dreams both locally and internationally.

“The SDS Rugby Academy is not just about rugby. It’s about shaping young men building resilience, character, and strength. These boys are champions on and off the field.”

Tove also acknowledged Ratu Kadavulevu School for continuing to absorb Year 8 boys from Sigatoka, helping them develop both on the rugby field and academically.

“This year, four boys are awaiting interviews to secure their place at Ratu Kadavulevu for 2026. The two boys now in New Zealand also went through this pathway from Sigatoka District School to Ratu Kadavulevu, and then securing scholarships for New Zealand. It’s a testament to the strength of our grassroots rugby development programme.”

Sigatoka District School has long been a breeding ground for national rugby representatives.

Past stars such as Watile Tuinagiagia, Ratu Meli Kurisaru, Rupeni Nahiga (Senior), Adriu Nadredre, Peni Tove, Epi Satavu, Napolione Vitau, Ratu Tevita Makutu, Sikeli Kunaqio, Sikeli Basiyalo and the late Aminiasi Natuiyaga have all contributed to the school’s proud rugby history.

To honor these achievements, the school is dedicating a space on the HT Office Sports Achievements Wall.

[Photo Supplied]

Framed jerseys and photos of alumni representing local and international clubs will be displayed as a lasting inspiration for the next generation.

Alongside Raviyawa and Tuituba, alumni such as Ratu Jone Ulunisau, Mesake Tove, Josateki Tuituba, Sikeli Basiyalo and Joseva Tamata continue to make their mark, proving that Sigatoka’s Academy produces not only talented players but also strong, well-rounded young men.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.