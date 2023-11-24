Seruvakula to lead Flying Fijian until January

Newly appointed Acting Coach of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians Senirusi Seruvakula

Senirusi Seruvakula has been named as the acting coach of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians.

Fiji Rugby Union administrator, Simione Valenitabua says Seruvakula has been appointed for the job after Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board considered all options.

Seruvakula will hold the post until January 2024.

Valenitabua says they believe Seruvakula deserves the Flying Fijians coaching job after being with the national feeder teams for several years.

He adds that Seruvakula who has so many achievements has been evidently knocking at the national coaching door for a long time.

Meanwhile, Seruvakula acknowledged the Board for believing in him.

He says the role isn’t an easy one, especially after the FIJI Water Flying Fijians quarterfinal finish at the 2023 Rugby World Cup and wins over tier-one nations such as England and Australia this year.

Seruvakula adds he will now project the path towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, with new players coming through from the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua franchise as well as some outstanding performances by players in the local competitions.

Meanwhile, current Flying Fijian coach Simon Raiwalui’s term will end at the end of next month.