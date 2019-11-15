Rugby
Scotland upsets France 28-17 in Six Nations clash
March 9, 2020 5:20 am
France has lost their hope of a Six Nations grand slam after they were defeated by Scotland 17-28 this morning.
Scotland took advantage of a first-half red card to France’s Mohamed Haouas to take control of the game.
Sean Maitland scored a double for Scotland and Adam Hastings extended their lead through a successful conversion.
Scotland found themselves on the score sheet again in the 66th minute when Stuart Mclnally added the side’s third converted try.
A late consolation try by France’s Charles Ollivon in the 76th minute was too little too late as Scotland hung on to come away with a win.
[Source: BBC Sports]