Samoa A ready for Junior Japan

Samoa A has done their homework before playing Junior Japan in the World Rugby Pacific Challenge today.

The side will be looking to make amends after their 29-5 loss to the Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors last week.

Samoa A Captain Joseph Faleafaga says they will be looking to counter Japan’s fast pace game.

“We will just try to give them the big hits we have studied them as I said before with their rucks, usually they work on their back door, so we will try and shut them down before the ball goes out wide”

In the opening match at ANZ Stadium today, Junior Japan takes on Samoa A at 2.30pm before the Fiji Warriors face Tonga A at 5pm.