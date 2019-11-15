Rugby League World Cup in sight for Leveleve

Kaiviti Silktails dummy-half Penaia Leveleve has one aim, to be part of the Fiji Bati squad for the 2021 World Cup.

The 24-year-old is aware that getting to the World Cup is easier said than done.

After Leveleve’s mother passed when he was six, rugby was a way to fill that void in his life.

Leveleve says he was fortunate to have his friends whom he considered as motivation to pursuing the sport.

“Rugby is in my blood, even when I was Secondary School, I was so fortunate that rugby really motivated me when I see others and my friends was playing and I knew one day I wanted to be like them too. From there I told myself I want to be in the level where I am today.”

Representing Fiji in World Cup is something he would like to tick off his bucket list.

Leveleve and the Kaiviti Silktails players have been given an Elite Development Pathway training program to follow amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Bati will be base in Hull in next year’s World Cup.

The Bati is pooled with Australia, Italy and Scotland.