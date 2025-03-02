Rugby last resort for many players

For the Navakavu Rugby Club, one of their main purposes is to provide a platform for youngsters in the community to have a shot at their dreams of playing professional rugby.

But for majority of the boys in the squad, playing professional rugby is not really a dream, but a last resort in trying to find a way out of poverty.

Captain and former national rep Peni Gaunimeke says some of these boys are being told from home to join the club, and try their best to catch the eyes of national selectors and hopefully secure contracts.

And with the current cost of living, a career in rugby seems like the only way out.

“Most of them have the talent and the dream, while most are told from home to come train and just play rugby in hopes of impressing selectors. I’ve always been telling the boys to work hard and use the talent God has given you because there is plenty opportunities out there.”

He also mentions that finding employment is tough for many of these players who come from red zone areas, however, they have been able to find solace in rugby.

Team Navakavu lost their first match of the Escott Shield in the Suva Rugby Club competition yesterday, after going down 30-5 to Army Green.

