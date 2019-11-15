Rugby Australia puts domestic competition plans on hold

Rugby Australia has halted plans to proceed with a domestic competition as part of Sanzaar’s solution for the remainder of the Super Rugby season.

The remodelled competition, which was in the final stages of approvals, had a planned start date of April 3 but has been suspended until at least May 1 after the Australian Government and various state and territory governments introduced further measures to fight the spread of COVID-19.

All Australian Super Rugby teams have ceased training for an initial two-week period, following which players will begin modified training programs while the competition comes under further review in mid-April.

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle said the game’s stakeholders were united behind the suspension of the revamped competition.

[Source: stuff.co.nz]