Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Satellite hospitals to be set up in Rakiraki and Sigatoka|Govt to make announcements on Nadi Airport soon|Low income for airport taxi drivers|Rakiraki resort provides free accommodation|Minister visits to ensure all protocols are followed|No new crew for fishing vessels|COVID-19 containment critical: PM|Shipping industry gives its assurance amidst COVID-19|FCCC conducts search and seizure|No one allowed in or out of Lautoka: COMPOL|Health Minister urges Fijians to be mindful of flu season|Freight services targeted to keep export sector viable|Essential supplies to be delivered soon to Lautoka|FCCC to announce major reduction in fuel price|Eight more arrested for breaking COVID-19 restriction|Health Minister thanks and encourages health workers|FBC takes stringent measures against COVID-19|Places of worship empty, some continue service as normal|People presence in Nausori drops|False information can affect the nation’s mentality|PM: No exceptions to leave Lautoka during lockdown|Man charged for allegedly breaching border restrictions in Lautoka|Don’t put lives at danger: PM|New Zealand has 14 new cases of COVID-19|Military and Police to monitor Lautoka border restrictions|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Rugby

Rugby Australia puts domestic competition plans on hold

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 23, 2020 12:13 pm

Rugby Australia has halted plans to proceed with a domestic competition as part of Sanzaar’s solution for the remainder of the Super Rugby season.

The remodelled competition, which was in the final stages of approvals, had a planned start date of April 3 but has been suspended until at least May 1 after the Australian Government and various state and territory governments introduced further measures to fight the spread of COVID-19.

All Australian Super Rugby teams have ceased training for an initial two-week period, following which players will begin modified training programs while the competition comes under further review in mid-April.

Article continues after advertisement

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle said the game’s stakeholders were united behind the suspension of the revamped competition.

[Source: stuff.co.nz]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.