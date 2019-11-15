Rugby
Rugby Australia puts domestic competition plans on hold
March 23, 2020 12:13 pm
Rugby Australia has halted plans to proceed with a domestic competition as part of Sanzaar’s solution for the remainder of the Super Rugby season.
The remodelled competition, which was in the final stages of approvals, had a planned start date of April 3 but has been suspended until at least May 1 after the Australian Government and various state and territory governments introduced further measures to fight the spread of COVID-19.
All Australian Super Rugby teams have ceased training for an initial two-week period, following which players will begin modified training programs while the competition comes under further review in mid-April.
Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle said the game’s stakeholders were united behind the suspension of the revamped competition.
[Source: stuff.co.nz]