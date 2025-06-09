Rugby 360 could be big but Nadolo warns of risks

Nemani Nadolo

Former Fiji rep Nemani Nadolo has weighed in on the hotly debated Rugby 360 concept, offering a cautionary yet optimistic view for players and the Pacific rugby community.

Speaking on Nesia Footy, he says the Rugby 360 initiative, fronted by former England centre Mike Tindall and set for a 2026 launch, has already attracted attention with its big-money offers for top players.

While the financial incentives are appealing, Nadolo highlights the risks—especially for younger stars navigating medical, tax and eligibility issues.

“I think the biggest thing is it needs to be aligned properly. You can have any tournament, but when you’re throwing serious cash like that, you want guys like World Rugby on board. It can allow players to actually play in it without risking their careers.”

Despite these warnings, he sees potential for the Pacific, particularly for players from Fiji and Tonga, who could earn significant money while still representing their nations.

Nadolo suggested that Rugby 360 could even pave the way for a Pacific-based franchise.

With major questions still unanswered about broadcast reach, player eligibility and long-term viability, Nadolo’s voice adds a grounded perspective to the growing debate.

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says there’s nothing concrete at the moment about the new R360 rugby concept and understands it’s still in its early stages.

He acknowledges that it sounds like an exciting idea but stresses the importance of keeping stakeholders informed of any new developments should they arise.

“I think there’s nothing really concrete—there’s a lot of speculation. I think it sounds exciting, but at least it needs to fit in with everyone else in World Rugby. I saw the NRL has made a pretty big statement; they even said any agents discussing it with players could be barred for 10 years. I’m not sure there’s a place for it at the moment, to be fair, but it does sound like an exciting proposal.”

While reports have stated that a lot of money is involved, Byrne stresses that this will require careful consideration if agents start scouting our local players.

Meanwhile, R360 co-chief executive Mark Spoors says the new concept is about offering players “fresh opportunities”.

