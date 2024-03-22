Roosters stun Rabbitohs as JWH celebrates 300 in style

[Source: NRL]

The Roosters stunned the Rabbitohs 48-6 to ensure veteran prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves celebrated his 300th NRL game in style.

The 35-year-old was at his damaging best, sending echoes through Allianz Stadium with his big hits but had the luxury of watching his star backs run riot with James Tedesco, Joey Manu and Sam Walker all bagging doubles.

South Sydney, meanwhile, are staring down the barrel of finishing Round 3 on the bottom of the NRL ladder after falling to their third-consecutive loss for the season.

An early Rabbitohs error handed the Roosters an opportunity to open the scoreboard in the fourth minute, creating an overlap for Dom Young to stroll over in the corner.

The home side went further ahead in the 15th minute with Walker standing up in the absence of Luke Keary, toing his own grubber over the line to extend the lead 16-0.

On the back of two set restarts South Sydney had a chance to open their account but the Roosters defence held firm and forced an error out of Jacob Host.

The Roosters had a third soon after when Tedesco stamped his class, lofting a perfectly weighted pass to Young who found Walker inside to the hand the halfback a first-half double.

The second half started like the first for South Sydney, handing the ball over off the kick-off and the Roosters extended their lead two minutes after the break when Sandon Smith punted the ball off the ground and Manu cashing in on the left edge.

The Rabbitohs finally opened their account in the 51st minute with Host powering over from close range thanks to a slick pass from Cody Walker.

With both of their first-choice halves on the sideline, the Roosters depth was on show in the 62nd minute when Sandon Smith and Connor Watson combined to all but ice the match.

Things went from bad to worse for the Rabbitohs when Latrell Mitchell was sin-binned for illegally crowding the ball in the in-goal and the Roosters were quick to capitalise on the advantage, with Manu strolling to blow the scoreline 36-6.

Scoring tries for fun, the Roosters right side was in again in the 73rd minute with Tedesco continuing his superb start to the season, using his blistering speed to cross for a double late in the match.