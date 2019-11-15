Roosters implement own temperature test to combat COVID-19

The Sydney Roosters have implemented their own temperature test in a bid to combat COVID-19.

They have implemented temperature testing for every player and staff member that enters its Moore Park offices.

Roosters veteran Mitchell Aubusson confirms the club has put tight plans around the access of visitors and staff.

Any person who tests above the average body temperature of 36-37 degrees will not be allowed in.

Aubusson says they are taking all precautions in making sure their workplace is a safe environment.

All NRL round two matches will be played without spectators but only in front of a handful of staffs and broadcasters.

[Source: NRL.com]