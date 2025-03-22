Rokowati dedicates win to family

A try from Ivamere Rokowati at the final hooter sees Navy crown themselves champions of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s, defeating Seahawks 19-14 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva last night.

Rokowati, who is named Player of the Final, is overwhelmed with emotion upon receiving the award.

She expresses a wish that her family in Sigatoka could be at the stadium to watch her play.

Rokowati credits the support of her family back home for helping her reach this point in her rugby career and dedicates both the win and her award to them.

“And I want to dedicate my award to all my family back home in Sigatoka. They’ve always supported me wherever I go, and even though they couldn’t make it to watch my game, I dedicate this win to them.”

She also praises her teammates for their hard work on the field and thanked their supporters for coming out in numbers to cheer them on.

Meanwhile, in the Under-21 men’s quarter-final results, defending champions Aflame Brothers defeat Navakawau Rugby 20-10, Naduruniu beat Village Boys 17-5, Cautata Eagles win against Nalutu 12-7, and Raiwaqa go down 17-5 to Grassroots Fiji.

