Rob Penny is new Crusaders coach

Crusaders new Head Coach Rob Penny. [Source: Crusaders]

The Crusaders have announced that Rob Penny is the new Head Coach.

Penny will replace Scott Robertson who takes up his All Blacks coaching role next year.

Crusaders centurion Matt Todd is also one of the Crusaders assistant coaches.

The other assistant coaches are Tamati Ellison, Dan Perrin and James Marshall.

Penney says the existing coaching group is strong and confident and he looks forward to taking his position within the group.

Penny coached the Waratahs from 2019 through to 2021 during a tumultuous time for the club and is currently Head Coach for the Japan U20 side who head to South Africa for the World Rugby U20 Championship from 24 June, where a number of current Crusaders are playing in the New Zealand squad.

He was an assistant coach with the Crusaders in 2005 when they won the Super Rugby title and went on to lead Canterbury to four ITM Cup titles in a row between 2008-2011 with Scott Robertson as one of his assistants.