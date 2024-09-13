RKS claims Sovanivalu shield

Ratu Kadavulevu School Old Boys (RKSOB) rugby club celebrated the school’s 100-year milestone in style by retaining the Sovanivalu Shield with a thrilling 40-36 victory over Queen Victoria School Old Boys (QVSOB).

The match was a highlight of the centenary celebration week, drawing excitement as two historic rugby powerhouses clashed.

RKSOB dominated the first half, taking a 25-15 lead into the break, but QVSOB fought back, making it a closely contested second half.

Article continues after advertisement

The game featured several star players from both sides, with QVSOB fielding Fijian Drua halfback Simione Kuruvoli and former Flying Fijians fullback Kini Murimurivalu.

Meanwhile, RKSOB relied on Fiji 7s stars Terio Tamani, Josese Batirerega, Filipo Bukayaro, and Sakiusa Siqila to help secure the victory.

The win capped off a week of celebration for RKS, marking their century in grand style with yet another triumph on the rugby field.