Reds hold on for victory over Rebels in Super W

[Source: rugby.com.au]

Teenage sensation Shalom Sauaso has helped lift the Queensland Reds off the bottom of the Super W ladder, the visitors holding off Melbourne to clinch a thrilling 17-15 victory.

The 16-year-old Ipswich High School student scored two first-half tries and saved two more as the Reds booked their first win in four rounds and the Rebels were denied their second-ever victory in cruel fashion.

Friday night’s win at AAMI Park allowed Queensland to leapfrog the Rebels, who were also winless but were ahead in fifth spot thanks to a bonus point.

Queensland dominated the first 40 minutes to lead 14-0 at halftime before the home side fired up in the second stanza.

Melbourne five-eighth Cassie Siataga had the chance to put her team ahead with seven minutes left on the clock but her penalty kick went to the right of the upright.

Sauasoopened the scoring in the seventh minute when she ran a beautiful line to charge onto the ball off the back of a maul and burst through six Rebels defenders to touch down.

With Queensland taking advantage of Melbourne’s poor discipline and some costly errors they had 90 per cent of territory and 72 per cent of possession, dominance rewarded when Sauaso came up with her second inside 20 minutes.

A schoolgirl sevens star, Sauaso showed off her defensive skills when she stopped what looked a certain Rebels try by bundling winger Chanelle Kohika-Skipper over the sideline.

The Reds centre pulled off a repeat early in the second half with a cover tackle on Kohika-Skipper again preventing a five-pointer.

Melbourne started to find their groove and were first on the scoreboard in the second half, hooker Jayme Nuku touching down between the posts after a pick and go.

The Rebels forwards continued to cause some headaches for the Reds and flanker Mel Kawa made it a two-point ball-game when she scrambled over.

Starting as Queensland five-eighth, versatile Wallaroo Lori Cramer was able to push the lead to 17-12 through a penalty before Siataga returned the favour.

The Rebels had all the running as the clock wound down but Queensland skipper Cecilia Smith forced a crucial turnover as her team held on for the vital win.