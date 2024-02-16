Rebels steal win, injuries to Droasese, Waqa

[Photo: Supplied]

The Melbourne Rebels staged a late comeback to steal a 26-21 win over the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in their pre-season hit-out.

The Drua led 21-7 at halftime with tries to hooker Tevita Ikanivere, lock Etonia Waqa and backrower Elia Canakaivata.

Fullback Ilaisa Droasese had to come off the field in the 15th minute after succumbing to a knee injury.

It was one-way traffic in the second spell as the hosts scored three successive tries, with their last five pointer in the 79th minute to secure the win.

Coach Mick Byrne will also be sweating on the status of Waqa, who limped off the field after tussling for a loose ball.

The Drua will face the Blues next Saturday in Auckland in their opening match of the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

In other pre-season matches, Hurricanes defeated Moana Pasifika 59-26, Blues overcame the Chiefs 38-24 while the Highlanders thrashed Crusaders 41-14.