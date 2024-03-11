Ravouvou, Tuwai part of Kolinisau's first briefing

[ Source : Stonewriters/ Facebook]

Newly appointed Fiji Airways men’s 7s Coach Osea Kolinisau convened his first meeting with the national squad, including Olympians Vatemo Ravovou and Jerry Tuwai, after his arrival in the country this morning.

Kolinisau emphasized the significance of hard work, dedication, and unity in achieving success on the rugby field.

During this initial briefing, he outlined his vision for the team and underscored the importance of discipline both on and off the field.

Drawing from his playing career, he shared insights and lessons learned along the way.

The squad is now gearing up for the upcoming Hong Kong 7s scheduled for April 5th to 7th.

You can watch the men’s and women’s pool games LIVE on FBC TV.