Ravouvou makes me feel confident : Masi

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Olympic gold-medalist Iosefo Masi says to be partnered with Kalaveti Ravouvou at centre boosted his confidence.

Masi scored two tries in the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s 36-34 win over Moana Pasifika in their opening Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match.

The former Cowboys rugby league recruit says he never expected to be playing in Super Rugby one day.

“I didn’t dream to be playing at this level in Super Rugby, I’ve dreamt of playing for the Fiji 7s team so, to make my debut, it’s really an honor. I think the coaches and trainers incorporated the 7s training to the Drua so I’m thankful that I’ve gone through that road.”

The Taveuni lad who helped the Fiji 7s side win the World Cup last year also hinted that one of the reason he made the transition is a possible World Cup stint with the Flying Fijians.

Looking at the other Super rugby results last night, the Blues hammered the Highlanders 60-20, Hurricanes defeated the Reds 47-13 and Western Force beat Melbourne Rebels 34-27.