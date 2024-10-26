Ravouvou double for Bristol Bears

Fijian centre Kalaveti Ravouvou scored two tries for Bristol [Source: Rex Features via BBC]

Former Flying Fijians and Drua center, Kalaveti Ravouvou, stamped his mark for Bristol Bears today after scoring two tries after returning to the starting lineup.

Bristol clinched their first home win of the season 31-23 with a scrappy bonus-point victory against a much-changed Northampton side in the Gallagher Premiership.

George Hendy and Josh Kemeny helped Saints to a 15-0 lead inside 20 minutes, before Bristol scored two quick tries of their own through Ravouvou and Gabriel Ibitoye to come back into contention.

Ravouvou’s second try on his first start of the season gave the Bears a narrow lead, before Joe Batley added their fourth to take the game away from the visitors 10 minutes from time.

The win is Bristol’s fourth in a row against Northampton and moves them 10 points clear of their opponents to the top of the table before the rest of the weekend fixtures.

Flying Fijians lock, Temo Mayanavanua featured for Northampton.