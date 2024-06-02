Rauluni confident in best 15 for Samoa showdown tonight

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Vodafone Fijiana 15s head coach, Mosese Rauluni, is determined that his run-on side will do a good job when they meet Samoa at the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship in Brisbane tonight.

Rauluni says they have been training diligently, noting that Samoa is an experienced side.

He adds that the players have been up to par in the past few days and are ready for Samoa.

“We have picked the most dynamic and physical pack that can match Samoa. Samoa will be very tough; the girls played them last year and know that. So it’s going to be a tough battle”.



[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Rauluni further emphasizes that they will continue to do their best in the competition.

The two are set to clash at 8 PM tonight, and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports channel.