Ratu stepped in for Tagitagivalu after parents passing

[Source: Ropate Ratu/Facebook]

An elder brother’s investment in his younger sibling following the passing of their parents will materialize as he’ll be the first from the family and village to play at a Rugby World Cup.

Former Fiji Water Flying Fijians inside center Ropate Ratu has been right there from the start for younger brother Lekima Tagitagivalu.

Tagitagivalu who hails from Marou, Yasawa, turned down an offer to play for France 7s because he wanted to don the white jumper.

Not too long-ago Ratu had to support Lekima back in Fiji while he was playing in France.

Ratu who made his Flying Fijians debut against Samoa in 2009 says he can’t believe his younger brother will play at the World Cup.

“For real I was like, I was so touched because for us following the passing of our parents, I’m the eldest in the family I had to look after him.”

The 38-year-old recalls the moment he spoke to Tagitagivalu after Simon Raiwalui named him in his squad.

“I had to call him and I was like, tears coming out, I feel proud of my brother especially he’s the first player from our village to go to the World Cup.”

Tagitagivalu now plays for Pau in the French Top 14 and is expected to wear the number seven jersey in the opening match against Wales next week.

Fiji will face Wales on Monday at 7am in Bordeaux.