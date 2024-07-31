Ratu Navula focuses on discipline

Discipline has been an area of focus for the Ratu Navula College under-18 side, who are currently preparing for the Deans Trophy National Quarter-Finals next weekend.

Despite going down to Cuvu College 22-8 in the western zone quarter-finals, the Nadi-based school qualifies for the national quarters, and will be taking on Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School.

Team manager Mijieli Qumi says discipline was one of the areas that needed improvement, following their playoffs against Cuvu.

“One of the areas we still need to work is discipline, and this is one of the areas we need to improve on in the coming week.”

The Vodafone Deans Trophy national quarter-finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

In the other quarters, Tailevu North College will be taking Nasinu Secondary School while Marist Brothers High School will be facing defending champions Queen Victoria School.

And in the final quarters, Ratu Kadavulevu School will be going up against Cuvu College.