Rasolea and Naikore available for Fijiana Drua

Prop Siteri Rasolea and winger Vitalina Naikore will be available for the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua in this weekend’s Super W clash against the Rebels.

Head coach Inoke Male says they were anticipating the return of the duo in this round.

Rasolea returns from rehab and Naikore from her commitments with the Fiji Corrections following her pass out last week.

“It’s what we were expecting in the last two weeks. Rasolea is coming back from rehab and Naikore was with the Corrections and as you can see, she’s getting along well with the team.”

Male says Rasolea adds firepower up front with Naikore providing options on the wing.

The head coach adds he will be making some minor rotations to his starting 15 to give more players game time before they head to Australia for round three next week.

The Fijiana Drua takes on the Rebels on Saturday at 1.05pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Rebels in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific at the same venue.

You can watch both games LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.