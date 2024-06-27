Raiwalui expected to land Waratahs job

Former Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui

Former Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui is expected to be announced as the new Waratahs mentor.

It’s believed an announcement will be made later this week.

According to The Roar, Raiwalui edged out Rebels general manager and former Wallabies front-rower Nick Stiles for the Waratahs top job.

Raiwalui guided the Flying Fijians to the Rugby World Cup quarter-final last year in France.

He was also in charge when Fiji recorded its first win over England ahead of the World Cup.

As revealed by The Roar, Raiwalui was short listed and impressed Rugby Australia director of high performance Peter Horne, Waratahs chief executive Paul Doorn and high performance specialist Mark McGovern in an interview last week.

The Waratahs finished at the bottom of this year’s Super Rugby standings and they’re also struggling to convince players to stay and others to join.

[Source: The Roar]