Radradra back in France

Semi Radradra. [File Photo]

Fiji 7s gold medalist and Flying Fijians centre-back Semi Radradra has made a move back to France signing with French club Lyon.

This was confirmed by the club as Radradra joins on a two-year deal.

Radradra makes the move from Bristol Bears as the Fijian powerho9use was in high demand from French clubs.

Article continues after advertisement

Bordeaux, the club that he joined Bristol from was reported to be interested in bringing Radradra back to the fold.

That trail went cold and the 30-year-old has instead taken up a two-year offer with Lyon and joins other Fijians like Temo Mayanavanua and Josua Tuisova.