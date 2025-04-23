Rabitu to start at centre for Drua’s Pacific clash

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Glen Jackson has shown confidence in rising talent Isikeli Rabitu, naming the young back at inside centre for this Saturday’s Round 11 Super Rugby Pacific showdown against Moana Pasifika.

Jackson has stuck with most of the side that secured a strong win over the Waratahs in Lautoka, while managing minutes for key players.

Elia Canakaivata moves to the bench with Kitione Salawa starting at number 8, while captain Tevita Ikanivere and fullback Vuate Karawalevu return to the matchday 23.

In the forward pack, Peni Ravai, Mesulame Dolokoto and Samuela Tawake form the front row.

Isoa Nasilasila and Leone Rotuisolia remain as locks, with Etonia Waqa, Motikiai Murray, and Salawa completing the loose forward trio.

Simione Kuruvoli starts at halfback, alongside flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula. Ponipate Loganimasi and Taniela Rakuro start on the wings, with Rabitu and Inia Tabuavou forming the midfield, and Karawalevu at fullback.

The bench features Ikanivere, Meli Tuni, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Canakaivata, Leone Nawai, Kemu Valetini, and Selestino Ravutaumada.

