QVSOB hopes to have a fruitful Suva rugby season

The Queen Victoria School Old Boys plans to have a fruitful season with the Suva Rugby Union club games this season.

The side lost in the quarter-finals last year and aims to go further this year.

Coach Seremaia Waqasau says they face some challenges that affected their performances.

QVSOB lost some players to the Suva team and while others were tertiary students who sometimes were not available to play.

Waqasau adds this year they have come together as a team and are looking to pick up from where they left off last season.

“We are trying to better up our performance this year. Last year we reached the quarter-finals but this year our aim is to win the Escort Shield.”

The side lost their first game against Ratu Kadavulevu School Old Boys 13-19 last.

The Escott Shield challenge continues on Saturday.