Priceless experience for Senivutu

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Vodafone Fijiana 15’s squad member Loraini Senivutu reflects on the challenging yet rewarding journey leading up to her first Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship.

The 21-year-old notes that the preparation phase was filled with valuable lessons.

Senivutu says being part of the squad is a priceless experience, and she eagerly looks forward to learning and growing as much as possible.

“First time getting into the Oceania, I have a lot to learn but yeah I will take this time to get myself aware of the experience in international level and most of all the Oceania.”

The Kadavu lass says despite the difficulties, the experience motivated her to persevere and achieve her personal goals.

She adds this campaign is crucial as she aims to help the team qualify for the Womens World Cup in England next year.

Senivutu emphasizes that they will not rush the process but will take it one game at a time to ensure success in this competition.

The Fijiana takes on Papua New Guinea at 7.30pm tomorrow and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.