Powerhouse hookers boost Moana Pasifika

Moana Pasifika has been boosted with the inclusion of two powerhouse hookers to its squad for next year’s 2022 Super Rugby Pacific.

The competition for a starting spot in the number two jersey will be fierce with the signings of Ray Niuia and Luteru Tolai.

Both hookers were part of the Blues squad that won the inaugural Super Rugby Trans-Tasman title earlier this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Tolai was a replacement player with the Blues for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The 23-year-old made his Super Rugby debut in February 2020 against the Stormers in Cape Town and collected 10 caps along the way.

He is known for his agility, explosive speed and ability to turnover ball at the ruck.

2019 Rugby World Cup campaigner Ray Niuia has two Manu Samoa caps by the time he played his first Super Rugby match for the Highlanders in 2019.

He bags an impressive 13 Test caps for the Manu, and nine years’ experience on the professional scene.

Niuia brings a wealth of strength and ability to bump off defenders.