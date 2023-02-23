PM acknowledges Australia’s assistance in sports

The 2023 Womens Rugby campaign officially kicks off on March 23rd with the Marama Championship, Ranadi Cup as well as Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua’s opening match in Super W.

The Fiji Rugby Union launched the season in the presence of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penelope Wong.

Rabuka highlighted that the gathering underscores the importance of Fiji and Australia’s Vuvale partnership.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this is evident in the immeasurable impacts that PacificAus Sports is making in ensuring that Pacific and Australian athletes are not only training and playing together at the highest levels but also forging dizzying heights of excellence and friendship.

Rabuka thanked the players for their contributions and sacrifices last year which saw women’s rugby rise in Fiji.

“This is incredibly important because as we all are aware, sport can contribute to improving health and education, creating employment, stimulating economic development and realizing human rights and gender equality.”

He says as we look forward and prepare for the enormous decade of sports and rugby ahead, we know that there is a significant opportunity to progress together as one Pacific Vuvale and the Fiji Rugby Union is keen to partner with Rugby Australia and PacificAus Sports in upcoming tournaments.

Penelope Wong says Australia is committed to helping Fiji take rugby to another level.

“Australia wants to support the full participation of women in society because we believe the community benefits from that so yes I believe in gender equality, we will talk about that.”

The Fijiana Drua will square up with Brumbies on March 25th at 1.35pm, which is the same day the Ranadi Cup and Marama Championship begins.