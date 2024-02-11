Player’s vie for final pre-season match spot

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Players in the squad of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are eagerly vying for a chance to play in their last pre-season match against the Melbourne Rebels.

In their first pre-season match, they narrowly lost 40-43 to the Brumbies.

Captain Meli Derenalagi notes that the intense competition leading up to Friday’s match has motivated players to give their all during training sessions.

Article continues after advertisement

“All the players are fighting for their spot to play for their second trial game in order to prepare them for the first coming game against Auckland Blues.”

He emphasizes that one of their primary roles is to assist the rookies throughout the season.

The Drua are currently gearing up for their final pre-season match against the Melbourne Rebels on Friday.

They will then play the Blues in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific opener on the 24th of this month.

You can watch all Drua matches LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.