Players must stay focused against Samoa, says Rauluni

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s head coach has emphasized the need for the players to be focused for the whole 80 minutes in their encounter against Samoa tonight in the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship in Brisbane.

Mosese Rauluni says that it is paramount for the players to be switched on at all times because Samoa is a really powerful outfit.

“We have done our job so far, winning the first two games and another one is coming up which is against Samoa. That will be a tough one and we have to be on all the time in order to overcome this obstacle”

Article continues after advertisement

Rauluni adds that they are all well aware of the plan, and that is nothing other than winning their last game.

The side will face Samoa at 8 PM tonight.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports channel.