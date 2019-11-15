Physical game ahead for Warriors

The Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors has another physical clash in the World Rugby Pacific Challenge against Tonga A tomorrow.

Head Coach Kele Leawere says they have a game plan to counter the Tongan forwards.

“Tonga will be physical upfront, the boys have planned out things that we can counter their mole, their ruck and their pick and go’s”

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Tonga Head Coach Fili Sau says the Fijians offloading tactics is something they will be looking to counter.

“Fiji has their own strengths, not this year but previous years like offloading the ball that is their strength in very game so we are working on it.”

In the other matches, Samoa A will take on Junior Japan at 2.30 tomorrow afternoon at ANZ Stadium in Suva, while the Fiji Warriors and Tonga match will be at 5pm.